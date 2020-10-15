 

East Hartford Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance available to families in need

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in East Hartford can now sign up for Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance programs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sign-up process will be done remotely.

Families can download and fill out an application form from the town’s Social Services Department.

You can access that here: https://www.easthartfordct.gov/social-services

Applications may also be obtained by contacting the department at 860-291-7248 and requesting to have one mailed.

Applications need to be completed, signed, and submitted by Nov. 5. You can return it via email to socialservices@easthartfordct.gov or USPS or green drop box in the town hall parking lot.

Once the completed application is returned to the department, a staff member will contact you to confirm the accuracy.

