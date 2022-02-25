EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh announced that the town would lift its mask mandate on March 1.

Mayor Walsh said the decision follows a significant reduction in COVID-19 community transmission, based on the number of positive test rates and vaccination coverage across the town.

Over the past few months as the Omicron variant washed over the state, East Hartford’s average case rate increased to 324 per 100,000 people. Now, that number declined immensely to 8 per 100,000, with the state’s seven-day average for positive rates decreasing to 56%.

“East Hartford has made tremendous progress as it relates to increased COVID-19 vaccination rates and decreased transmission rates,” Mayor Walsh said. “We thank the residents for following COVID-19 prevention measures as we strive to keep our community safe.”

Although masks will no longer be required in town facilities, East Hartford Director of Health Laurence Burnsed said the town encourages unvaccinated people and those with underlying health conditions to continue wearing a mask in indoor settings.

Masks are still required when using pubic transportation. Childcare centers and home daycares are encouraged to continue requiring masks indoors. Businesses also have the ability to require masks for both employees and customers.

Free and accessible vaccination clinics can be found here.