EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State leaders joined East Hartford’s mayor on Tuesday to unveil the first open-access internet network in Connecticut.

The Fiber Network, which will pass through every home and business in East Hartford, will provide ultra-high-speed internet. This will virtually eliminate buffering and slowdowns for customers, according to city officials.

“East Hartford now becomes a destination,” said East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh. “In 18 months, we’ll be able to boast the highest internet speeds not only in the state of Connecticut but in the United States. And that means businesses like Google and Microsoft will pay attention, also some of our existing businesses like Goodwin University, like the CT Center for Advanced Technologies, or Pratt and Whitney. These are the speeds they need, so we immediately become a different place to do business. East Hartford’s open for business, check us out.”

At 10 gigabits-per-second speeds, officials say all of East Hartford will soon have the fastest residential internet speeds in the United States.