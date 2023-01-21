GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from East Hartford died Saturday morning after hitting a guardrail on Route 2 in Glastonbury.

According to state police, the woman lost control of her car while traveling on Route 2 westbound, east of exit 8, around 1:17 a.m. For an unknown reason, she traveled to the left, drove through the wire rope guardrail, and went down an embankment.

She suffered serious injuries due to the crash and died on-scene, police said.

The left lane on Route 2 westbound is closed between exits 10 and 8.

This is an active investigation.

Any witnesses of the crash or anyone who was driving through the area at the time of the crash with a dashcam is urged to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or via email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

