East Hartford’s ‘Coats for Kids Program’ changes application process

Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– East Hartford has changed the application process for its ‘Coats for Kids Program’ this year.

Applications need to be sent to the city’s Social Services Department by Oct. 15. They can be downloaded from their website or obtained by calling the department at 860-291-7248 and requesting to have one mailed.

The applications then must be returned via email, fax, scan, USPS or by a green drop box in the East Hartford Town Hall parking lot.

If you already completed an application earlier this year, you do not need to reapply.

Kids between the ages of 5-12 are eligible to receive new winter coats but the program is for East Hartford residents only.

In addition to the signed applications, there are other documents required to apply for the program. They are listed below:

  • Photo ID and proof of current address for applicant & proof of current address for all household members age 18 and older. Current address verifications: valid lease, current bill, mail or rent receipt dated within the past 4 weeks.
  • Proof of current household monthly gross income.
  • Current budget sheet from DSS for cash assistance only.
  • Dates of birth for all household members.
  • Long form birth certificates for all household members under the age of 18.
  • Proof of guardianship/custody, if applicable.

For more details on the program, click here.

