HARTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – Police say a man has died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The call for the crash came in around 6:16 p.m. on Route 20 in the area of West Street. Police say 61-year-old Kenneth Rafoss of East Hartland lost control of his vehicle, drove off the right shoulder and was ejected.

Rafoss was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The crash is under investigation and those with information are asked to contact Tooper Gryniuk at (860) 626-1820.

