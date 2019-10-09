East Windsor police ruled death of 73-year-old man a homicide

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — East Windsor police are investigating the death of a 73-year-old man, which is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Fairway Drive around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday after a family member said they found Halsey Hesse Junior dead in the kitchen of a mobile home.

The person said they could not get in contact with him and decided to do a welfare check.

Initially, officers were investigating the case as a suspicious death. They have since moved the case to an “active crime scene investigation.”

An autopsy was performed on Thursday. Hesse was found to have multiple stab wounds through his body, according to police.

Police believe Hesse and the suspect were known to each other.

Officers said there is no threat to the public. East Windsor police and State Police will be working together on the case.

*Editor’s note: Officials originally said the man was 70. The story was been updated to reflect his true age.