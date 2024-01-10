EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) found that East Windsor First Selectman Jason Bowsza violated a state election law by using the town’s telecommunications system to encourage residents to vote for a project’s approval.

Bowsza violated the law by using the town-paid notification-based system Everbridge, to encourage residents to vote to approve a referendum for funding the expansion of a youth facility to include a senior and recreation center, according to the SEEC.

On July 7, 2022, the East Windsor Board of Selectman asked the town’s legislation about the expansion of Scout Hall.

East Windsor approved the referendum question and adjourned to convene for a vote on Nov. 8, 2022.

It was proposed the facility be renovated to add a senior and recreational center in the Nov. 8, 2022, election.



The SEEC found two audio files of the communications sent by Bowsza through Everbridge, the town notification system. The audio files were sent while the referendum was pending on Oct. 26, 2022, and Nov. 2, 2022.

The audio files are below.

“The new arrangement to use Scout Hall for multi-generation programming and service delivery makes sense from a financial position and an organizational one,” Bowsza said.

“… approval of the proposed project will allow better customer service to people who are in need of social service intervention and will allow more expansion utilization of the Scout Hall location,” he said.



The commission found that the messages were in favor of approval for the Scout Hall funding referendum.

The SEEC said the respondent has no prior history with the commission and has been cooperative with the investigation.