WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re nearly two weeks into spring and what better representation of the season than the Easter Bunny?

The furry character is making appearances across the state, including the Westfarms mall in West Hartford.

The Easter bunny will pay visits to the mall seven days a week through April 8 — the Saturday before Easter — since he needs plenty of time to hide those eggs. During the visits, kids can get their professional photos taken with the bunny, which will be available for purchase.

Reservations can be made ahead of time, but walk-up visits are also welcome.

The times to make a visit with the Easter bunny vary from day to day, so guests are encouraged to take a look at the mall’s website.