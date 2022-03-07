WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Europe Grocery in West Hartford, a steady stream of customers comes in to buy such favorites like Ukrainian buckwheat or Russian tomatoes.

This shop is the place to go for culinary treats from Eastern Europe. Most of the customers who come here emigrated from that part of the world, including the owner who grew up in Moscow.

The customers News 8 spoke with were all concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and the actions of Russia.

Andrei Kpysh is a native of Ukraine.

“Please stop the war. Stop Putin. Stop Russia… I watch news from Ukraine. I watch news all day long, you know, because I worry about it,” Kpysh said.

Kpysh wants Presidents Biden to do something. He is worried his homeland will be destroyed by a country he remembers as the Soviet Union.

“It’s very hard… We hate Russia. We, all people around the world, we have to stop Russia. It’s a bad country. It was always a bad country. Remember… don’t believe them. Don’t believe them. It’s better if people destroyed Russia because it deserve it.”

The owner of the store and others told News 8 they are against a ban on Russian products because they said it will hurt businesses here in Connecticut,