Eddie Perez sues the City of Hartford

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The law firm that represented former Hartford mayor Eddie Perez in a corruption case is now suing the capital city.

In an attempt to collect a million dollars in legal feels, the Santos & LaLima firm filed the suit Thursday, saying that the contract they had with Perez said the city would handle his legal fees.

Perez was elected as mayor in 2001. He resigned in 2010 amid corruption charges. He received a suspended prison term.

