Efforts continue to restore power in Glastonbury after Isaias, residents rely on available generators

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was another day in the dark for thousands of residents in Glastonbury following Tuesday’s tropical storm. The massive statewide power outage has left critical infrastructure, frontline workers, and those who rely on them turning to generators for power.

“Terrible, terrible,” said Gary Wallis, a resident of Gilmore Manor.

The main street facility is an assisted living home on Main Street serving 22 disabled adults.

Like much of the southwest corner of the town, the Manor residents have not had power for days.

But with half the home running on a generator, there’s not enough power for air conditioning and no clear answers on what’s next. But the residents and workers are getting by.

“They seem to be managing quite well with this on top of the COVID and everything else,” said owner Ted Faraci

Just up the road and across the street, there was a steady caravan of cars at the Irving gas station—a telltale sign generators are starting to run low. Teacher Jennifer was one of the customers dropping by. She has three frustrated teenagers at home, and not a lot of info from Eversource.

“They just keep saying they’re assessing the situation so not a clue as to when it’s going to be back. I’m assuming it’s going to be a while because there’s still trees down in the road,” she said.

“There were no generators. We went looking for one yesterday. So my dad went looking this morning and we got one at Home Depot,” said 18-year-old Arthik Dasari.

Both his parents are working from home like so many families during the pandemic.

“They’re calling their bosses and rescheduling meetings. Trying to charge their computers now,” he said.