WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly woman was pushed out of her car when she was carjacked Monday in Wethersfield, according to police.

A man in his 20s or 30s got into the woman’s 2011 Nissan Versa at about 2:10 p.m. on Executive Square, according to police. The man got into the seat and ordered her to take him home. He did not give her an address.

When she refused, he said he had a gun, according to police. He then pushed her out of the vehicle before driving off.

The woman was given medical attention at the scene, but was not injured, according to authorities.

Her vehicle was found later that day in Hartford. However, police have not found the carjacker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Gustavo Rodriguez at (860) 721-2872.