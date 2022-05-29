EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Windsor police officer spotted an elderly woman walking outside at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning and quickly discovered she was suffering from dementia and had wandered away from home.

The officer, identified as Sergeant Gonsalves, was traveling on North Road when he spotted the older woman. She was walking on the side of the road in the area of Kement Construction.

Out of concern, Sgt. Gonsalves approached the woman and quickly deduced that she was disoriented. According to Sgt. Gonsalves, she could only remember her name.

Officers were able to find her residence by searching for her name in a sharing network. They discovered she was a resident of Enfield, not East Windsor, and that her home was located nearly four miles away.

The Enfield Police Department went to the listed address. Her husband confirmed she suffers from dementia and accidentally wandered away at night.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, six out of ten people with dementia wander. News 8 recently spoke to a care coordinator about how to help a loved one and prevent this from happening.

The East Windsor Police Department recommends that a person with dementia should wear a necklace or a bracelet with identifiable information, as it may act as a resource for law enforcement or a Good Samaritan should they wander.