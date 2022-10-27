WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some students at West Hartford’s Morley Elementary School made their annual red wagon trek to town hall Thursday morning.

Kindergarteners and first-and second-graders filled up their wagons with non-perishable food donations that were collected by all Morley students and made their delivery to the West Hartford Food Pantry on South Main Street.

“We have over 3,000 food items, a full carload, plus 50 red wagons,” principal Ryan Cleary said. “It’s just an incredible opportunity for our kids to learn about community service.”

The West Hartford Food Pantry distributes thousands of bags of food to people in need every year.

The food pantry’s greatest needs are pasta, sauce, peanut butter, jelly, fruit, applesauce, tuna, chicken, canned pasta, soup, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, soup and rice.

Learn how you can help by visiting the West Hartford Food Pantry’s website.