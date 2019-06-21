Hartford

Elizabeth Park receives grant for new visitor center

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Picture-perfect Elizabeth Park in West Hartford is home to the nation's largest rose garden, and it's about to get even more beautiful.

The 123-year-old park will soon be getting a new visitor center. It'll be in the historic Brownstone building.

Former governor Dannel Malloy was invited to take part in Thursday's groundbreaking.

The park is near and dear to him because when he lived in the governor's mansion, he used to jog through it and take in the beautiful scenery.

Former Governor Malloy said, "It is recognized as one of the very best rose parks in the entire nation. It is an absolute gem that people travel to."

Malloy added, "Obviously you have to reinvest in good parks, and Elizabeth Park is one of those."

The Elizabeth Park Conservancy received a $500,000 grant from the state to help with the renovations.

