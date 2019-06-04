Ellen Bree Burns, pioneering federal judge, dies at 95

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Retired U.S. District Judge Ellen Bree Burns, the first woman to serve on the federal bench in Connecticut who was widely admired as a pioneer and role model, has died. She was 95.

Her son, Joseph Burns, says she died Monday at a hospital in New Haven after a brief illness.

President Jimmy Carter nominated Burns for a federal judgeship in Connecticut in 1978 and she was confirmed by the Senate, after having served as the first female state Superior Court judge in Connecticut. She served nearly four decades on the federal bench, including as chief judge of the federal courts in Connecticut, until her retirement in 2015.

Burns presided over many prominent criminal cases, including ones involving mobsters and Hells Angels.

Related Content: Burns, first female federal judge in Connecticut, to retire

No funeral plans have been announced.

U.S. Attorney John Durham released the following statement on her passing:

"Judge Burns was the finest of jurists and a wonderful person. Her passing is cause for true sadness for all those who had the good fortune to appear before her in her magnificent courtroom. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her."

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.