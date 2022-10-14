SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was killed in a crash in South Windsor Tuesday, according to police.

South Windsor police stated that just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision involving three cars near Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road. The crash resulted in a road closure and activation of the South Windsor Traffic Unit and Metro Traffic Services Reconstruction Team.

Officers released on Friday that one driver, 64-year-old Joseph Murphy, was killed in the wreck.

One of the other drivers was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

The crash is still under investigation and at the moment there is no further information, according to police.

If anyone has any information regarding the collision, South Windsor officials ask you contact Officer David Johnson at (860) 644-2551.