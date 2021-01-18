Elmer’s Place in New Britain latest CT restaurant to get help from Barstool amid pandemic crisis

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some help now coming to a New Britain bar struggling to stay open during the pandemic.

Elmer’s Place is now the latest Connecticut establishment to get a grant from the Barstool Sports Fund.

The bar is a staple among the Central Connecticut State University community. It’s been in business for 40 years.

A certain amount of money from that grant will be dished out every month to help with expenses and payroll through the course of the pandemic.

A CCSU graduate also started a GoFundMe page with two friends to help keep Elmer’s Place alive.

Emily Bowtruczyk, a graduate of CCSU told News 8, “All the nights we got to experience in this place, generations and generations of students attending this college will also get to experience once this pandemic comes to a close.”

So far over $17,000 has been raised as part of that GoFundMe to help Elmer’s Place stay open.

