Emergency crews respond to large garbage fire on Christian Lane in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a large fire on 415 Christian Lane Saturday afternoon.

According to Berlin Fire Department, there was a fire on a pile of garbage that was 100 x 150 feet in size.

All four Berlin Fire Companies were dispatched to the scene. Four master streams that had two deck guns and two ladders pipers started to extinguisher the fire.

Two additional handlines were used to reach the areas the other apparatus couldn’t reach. Once the fire was declared under control, an overhaul started.

The fire did spread to a building nearby.

The companies worked on the fire for five to six hours.

There were no injuries reported.