Emergency crews respond to large garbage fire on Christian Lane in Berlin

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a large fire on 415 Christian Lane Saturday afternoon.

According to Berlin Fire Department, there was a fire on a pile of garbage that was 100 x 150 feet in size.

All four Berlin Fire Companies were dispatched to the scene. Four master streams that had two deck guns and two ladders pipers started to extinguisher the fire.

Two additional handlines were used to reach the areas the other apparatus couldn’t reach. Once the fire was declared under control, an overhaul started.

The fire did spread to a building nearby.

The companies worked on the fire for five to six hours.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Emergency crews respond to large garbage fire on Christian Lane in Berlin

News /

Hartford PD: Woman injured in shooting on Hazel Street

News /

A career change left a Hartford principal in a New York City classroom at the time of the 9/11 attacks

News /

Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority discusses changes made at airports following 9/11

News /

Avon family remembers artistic daughter who was tragically killed during 9/11 attacks while attending a trade show

News /

Hartford oncologist talks in-depth on Sickle Cell Disease

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss