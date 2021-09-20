Emergency crews responding to a large gas line break on Wells Road in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a gas line break in Wethersfield on Monday afternoon.

The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media that the gas line break was near Folly Brook and Wells Road.

Wethersfield police are asking people to avoid the area and nearby streets including Linden Street, Folly Brook Boulevard, and Harold Street.

Crews are on the scene attempting to secure the leak.

Officers are coordinating with Wethersfield High School to ensure a safe dismissal.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was provided at this time.