End Hunger Connecticut!’s Summer Meals Site Locator Map updated with more than 400 locations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — End Hunger Connecticut!’s (EHC!) Summer Meals Site Locator Map is now updated with more than 400 locations serving free summer meals around the state.

Children and teens 18 and under can receive free, nutritious meals all summer with no questions asked.

As of July 1, Connecticut has a record number of summer meal program sites operating this summer to meet the needs of Connecticut families. Meals are currently available at a total of 764 sites, which is 56 more than the previous high in 2016.

“Hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, and especially not this year,” said Robin Lamott Sparks, EHC! Executive Director. “This summer, it’s more important than ever to make sure our families know locations where they can obtain healthy, free food for their children,” Sparks said.

EHC!’s Summer Meals Site Locator Map, which allows residents to find a site closest to them, is operated in partnership with EHC! and the Connecticut State Department of Education.

Families can find locations on the Summer Meals Site Locator Map here.