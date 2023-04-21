HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Muslims of Connecticut will celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Hartford on Friday, April 21.

Almost 2 billion Muslims worldwide this week will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic religious festival highlighting the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.

On the day of Eid al-Fitr, there is a communal prayer to thank God for the opportunity of fasting and to pray for the well-being of humanity.

Eid al-Fitr is a time of official receptions and private visits, when friends greet one another, presents are given, new clothes are worn, and the graves of relatives are visited.

This event is hosted by Islamic Center of Connecticut, and will be held at the XL Center in Hartford, and will begin at 9:30 a.m. The duration of the event is 30 minutes, and Gov. Lamont will reportedly be in attendance.