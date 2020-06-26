Enfield Express to offer drive-thru town services to residents

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — At first, the town was wondering what to do with a former bank branch. Then they realized — in the time of COVID, they can offer drive-up town services.

“Folks want to pay their taxes in person; that’s who we are in this town,” Enfield Mayor Michael Ludwick said.

It was a year in the making. Governor Ned Lamont cut the ribbon Friday morning, opening the doors to Enfield Express.

Town residents can pay current or delinquent taxes and take care of dog licenses without getting out of their cars. The plan is to open up more services in the coming weeks.

“This is about making government more efficient, holding down costs. Making it more effective for each and every one of you,” Governor Lamont said.

The town says this is just one piece of its broader Higgins Park vision that would attach to a park and public access to the Connecticut River.

“It’s two acres of the park and has a lot of parking. We’re going to move town offices from another location,” Enfield Town Manager Christopher Bronson said.

The Enfield Express will officially be open for business on June 29.