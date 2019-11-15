Breaking News
Enfield High School to see increased police presence following bomb threat
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a bomb threat was found on the bathroom wall of Enfield High School on Friday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the superintendent of the school issued a statement to parents that a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall in Enfield High School.

Police say they determined the threat level was low after arrival.

In response, Enfield High School officials say there will be an increased police presence on Friday to ensure the safety of the students.

