ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old Enfield man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly bit two officers Sunday afternoon.

Andrew Smith is facing three counts of assaulting a public safety, emergency medical, public transit or health care employee, along with charges of interfering with an officer and second-degree breach of peace. He was assigned a $50,000 bond.

Officers responded to a home on Breakneck Lane after receiving two 911 hang-up calls, according to police. A victim in the house said they were inside when they heard glass shatter, saw that the glass door shattered and then noticed Smith outside with a bleeding hand.

Officers said he was highly intoxicated and became aggressive toward law enforcement. When an ambulance arrived, he refused to move, kicked at officers and screamed. He bit one officer in the hand so hard it bled, and bit another in the arm after he’d been put in handcuffs and loaded onto a stretcher.

The officers were treated for minor injuries.