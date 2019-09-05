Enfield man charged with killing grandmother

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Enfield police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to the death of an Enfield woman.

Police said Anthony Ward, 35, was arrested in his Enfield home around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Ward’s grandmother, Frances Battagler, 79, of Enfield, was found dead in her home on August 20.

Ward also crashed Battagler’s black Toyota Corolla and ended up in the hospital.

Related: Police investigating suspicious death in Enfield, victim identified

Ward was charged with Murder. He is being held on a court set bond of $1 million and will appear in court Thursday.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.