ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged in connection to a stabbing in Enfield on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.



Enfield officers responded to the report of a male bleeding heavily at Enfield Town Hall at 2:20 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a male bleeding heavily from stab wounds.



Police determined the male had been wounded during an assault with a knife at 8 Spring St. in Enfield.



As a result of an investigation into the stabbing, police arrested Timothy Lindsay, 32, of Enfield for allegedly stabbing the victim.

Mugshot of Timothy Lindsay (SOURCE: Enfield Police Department)

Lindsay was charged with second-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.



Lindsay was issued a $750,000 surety bond, according to police.