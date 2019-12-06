Enfield man facing attempted murder charges for allegedly strangling wife

Daniel Burke, 51 (Photo: Enfield Police Department)

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Enfield responded to a domestic violence incident early Friday morning.

Police were alerted of the incident at 5:10 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, Daniel Burke, 51, answered the front door and told police that he had killed his wife.

Officers found a woman lying on the floor upstairs with wounds on her abdomen and neck area.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

Burke was arrested and received multiple charges including Attempt to Commit Murder, strangulation, and two counts of injury to a minor. His bond is set at $1 million.

