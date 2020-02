ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Enfield Saturday night.

According to police, the crash happened on Enfield Street near Broad Leaf Lane around 7 p.m. A 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven by 65-year-old Donna Barsalou struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released by police.

The crash remains under investigation.