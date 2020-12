ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Enfield Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car vs. building Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at Main Kitchen Chinese restaurant on Route 5 near High Street.

There does not seem to be any injuries to anyone inside the restaurant.

Both occupants in the vehicle have been transported for care.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.