ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Enfield came to the rescue of a dog during the freezing temperatures over the weekend.

Officer Pinkser was called to the home of an elderly woman early Sunday morning where ‘Peetie the Dog’ was stuck outside.

Peetie’s owner, Margaret, was unable to reach him because of the icy conditions.

Officer Pinkser was able to slide his way to Peetie, warmed him up in his cruiser, and returned him safe and sound to Margaret.