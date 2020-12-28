Enfield PD warn public not to open disturbing, offensive email sent to students, teachers, town departments

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Enfield Police and school officials are investigating a disturbing email that was sent to students, school officials, teachers, and town departments Sunday.

Enfield’s Superintendent Christopher Drezek reported to News 8 the schools have been made aware of the email “containing a disturbing image and language” and that it appears to have gone out to departments throughout the town, not just the schools.

The police were notified of the email immediately.

An Enfield mother, Heather Richards posted on an Enfield town open forum Facebook page warning other residents of the email Sunday:

“There is an email going around to all the students in Enfield Public Schools with the subject line ‘I hate N-word’. Do not let your child open the email. It has a very disturbing and offensive photo.”

She went on to say her daughter got the email and showed it to her. She says she, too, has called the police.

Enfield Police said in a Facebook post Sunday, “Enfield PD is currently investigating a situation where emails which were graphic in nature were sent to various town email addresses. At this time it is an ongoing investigation and we ask everyone to NOT click any links at this time. Thank you!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Multi-car crash involving Rocky Hill PD cruiser 'appears to be tied' to pursuit of suspect vehicle involved in shooting

News /

Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting of 22-year-old man

News /

Body found in burning car on Shultas Place in Hartford

News /

Armed man 'acting erratically' dead following officer-involved shooting in Hartford

News /

WEB EXTRA: Full press conference related to case of armed man who died following officer-involved shooting in Hartford

News /

Details of Connecticut tax deferrals, grace period will depend on towns

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss