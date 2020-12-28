Enfield PD warn public not to open disturbing, offensive email sent to students, teachers, town departments

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Enfield Police and school officials are investigating a disturbing email that was sent to students, school officials, teachers, and town departments Sunday.

Enfield’s Superintendent Christopher Drezek reported to News 8 the schools have been made aware of the email “containing a disturbing image and language” and that it appears to have gone out to departments throughout the town, not just the schools.

The police were notified of the email immediately.

An Enfield mother, Heather Richards posted on an Enfield town open forum Facebook page warning other residents of the email Sunday:

“There is an email going around to all the students in Enfield Public Schools with the subject line ‘I hate N-word’. Do not let your child open the email. It has a very disturbing and offensive photo.”

She went on to say her daughter got the email and showed it to her. She says she, too, has called the police.

Enfield Police said in a Facebook post Sunday, “Enfield PD is currently investigating a situation where emails which were graphic in nature were sent to various town email addresses. At this time it is an ongoing investigation and we ask everyone to NOT click any links at this time. Thank you!”