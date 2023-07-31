ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A “pickle” over the town of Enfield’s pickleball courts is one step closer to a compromise.

Local pickleball enthusiasts have been calling on the town to fix cracks on the courts at the Veterans Memorial Athletic Complex on South Road.

“Earlier this morning they were packed, people waiting, in the evenings as well, a lot of utilization. We’re just hoping they’ll be maintained so we can continue to enjoy them. I got a phone call that the mayor stopped by and apparently, there’s some discussion going on and we’re being made aware of it, which is an awesome thing,” said Kathy Cane of Enfield.

Enfield Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said the pickleball courts used to be for tennis. Pickleball enthusiast said the courts have been cracking ever since they were converted over.

Zoppo-Sassu said $350,000 was budgeted in April to fix the courts but the Enfield Town Council chose to focus the money on basketball courts instead.

Town officials said next year’s budget will have money set aside for the pickleball court repairs.