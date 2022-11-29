ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Enfield police are asking the public for help in identifying two people who are suspected of stealing an 80-year-old’s wallet.

Police stated that two suspects, a man and a woman, stole the victim’s wallet and went on a shopping spree that cost thousands of dollars.

These two people are believed to be involved in similar incidents in other surrounding areas, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Officer Le Clair at dleclair@enfield.org or 860-763-6400 ext 1458.