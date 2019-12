ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Enfield Police Department are searching for a person suspected of stealing a donation jar. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

Donation Jar Larceny **LOOKING TO IDENTIFY**The male in this video can be seen stealing a donation jar for underprivilaged children. This occurred at Sam's Food Store on Friday 11/29/19 around 8am. Help us out Enfield!! Any information can be sent anonymously to our FB page, or contact Officer Croteau at bcroteau@enfield.org #oneteamenfield Posted by Enfield Police Department on Monday, December 2, 2019

Police say a person walked into the Sam’s Food store on Friday around 8 a.m. and stole a donation jar for underprivileged children.

If you recognize the person in the surveillance video, give police a call.