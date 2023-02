ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield Police responded to a home invasion on Daro Drive at approximately 10:47 p.m. on Friday night.

According to Enfield Police, the residents suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One resident’s car was stolen. The car was a silver 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid with Connecticut registration AY50120.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation by Enfield Police.