ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a large fight involving juveniles in Enfield on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.



Police said the fight happened on Pearl Street near Cross Street.



The Enfield town manager told News 8 words were exchanged between two girls on Monday night and said things escalated on social media during the day.



“Right now with social media everything follows you so you are never really alone from anything that might be plaguing you with a friendship, relationships, family relationships, romantic relationships it’s a constant presence and I think that has severely impacted and it’s been difficult to handle how to get appropriate services,” said Enfield Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.



Two people were hurt in the fight, according to police.

There have been no arrests as of yet.

