ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself at Enfield Square.

According to police, the department received multiple reports on Sept. 18 that a man was exposing himself to females at Enfield Square and coaxing them into performing sexual acts.

Once officers arrived, they confirmed that the man had already left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wyllie at 860-763-6400 ext. 1445 or cwyllie@enfield.org.