ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Enfield community is mourning the life of a 14-year-old killed by a distracted driver in East Windsor over the weekend.

A moment of silence was held in her honor Monday night before the girls CIAC Class LL tournament game between Enfield and Southington at Enfield High School.

On Sunday, police said a truck driven by 37-year-old Jesse Pincince struck and killed the Enfield freshman, who was walking along North Road in East Windsor with her younger cousin.

Police said Pincince was being followed by a witness who alerted police he was driving erratically on I-91. Pincince, who police said admitted he had been texting, struck the teen shortly after.

In his interview with investigators, East Windsor police said Pincince told them he is legally blind in his right eye and is required to wear glasses when he drives. According to court documents, Pincince stated he was not wearing them.

Enfield Superintendent Christopher Drezek released a statement to News 8, saying in part:

“The entire Enfield Public Schools Community is heartbroken by this news and is committed to helping this student’s family, and all of our students, deal with this unthinkable loss.”

Her name has not yet been released by school officials or police.

Police said Pincince faces several charges including second degree manslaughter and operating a handheld device.

He appeared in Hartford Superior Court Monday and is due back in court next month.