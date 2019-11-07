Enfield woman bitten by pitbull has died

Hartford

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted:


SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly woman who was bitten by a pitbull Wednesday has died, police say.

Suffield Police reported Thursday that in an encounter with a male pitbull/pointer mix, Janet D’Aleo, 95, of Enfield was bitten.

The incident occurred near Thrall Avenue in Suffield.

When authorities arrived, D’Aleo had life-threatening injuries.

D’Aleo was taken to Baystate Medial Center in Springfield, Mass. where she succumbed to her injuries.

The dog has been quarantined pending further investigation.

