Enfield woman bitten by pitbull has died

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly woman who was bitten by a pitbull Wednesday has died, police say.
Suffield Police reported Thursday that in an encounter with a male pitbull/pointer mix, Janet D’Aleo, 95, of Enfield was bitten.
The incident occurred near Thrall Avenue in Suffield.
When authorities arrived, D’Aleo had life-threatening injuries.
D’Aleo was taken to Baystate Medial Center in Springfield, Mass. where she succumbed to her injuries.
The dog has been quarantined pending further investigation.