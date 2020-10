A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Environmental Sciences Magnet School at Mary Hooker in Hartford will be closed through Tuesday after three students from the same house tested positive for COVID-19.

The school made the announcement on Friday.

The students were last in school on Monday. the school is scheduled to re-open for in-person learning on Wednesday.