NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Environmental crews responded to a home in New Britain on Tuesday where mercury was spilt two weeks ago, causing family members to become ill.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) held a press conference from the home and explained that crews went to the house to check and assess mercury inside. They said that while neighbors will see people in moonsuits, there is no reason to be concerned.

EPA and DEEP said family members living at the home were exposed to the mercury and became ill; one young girl suffered from open mouth sores and vomiting, as mercury can affect the central nervous system.

Crews said this was not just a small amount of mercury beads that kids would play with from thermometers, but rather a jar.

EPA and DEEP noted that anyone who has mercury in their home should make sure it’s sealed, but do not throw it in the trash. The mercury will need to be disposed of by bringing it to a hazardous waste collection site. There will also be upcoming hazardous waste disposal days where items are collected in the future.