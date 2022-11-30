HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Just one day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin revealed he isn’t running for the third time in 2023, a former Superior Court judge and Democratic state senator announced his bid for mayor.

Coleman, a Superior Court judge since 2018, had to resign from the bench before officially becoming a mayoral candidate. Before that, he served as state senator for Connecticut’s 2nd District (Hartford, Bloomfield, and Windsor) from 1995-2017.

Coleman said Bronin is owed respect and gratitude for the work he’s done for Hartford.

