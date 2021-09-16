Eversource crews return from Louisiana after helping to restore power following Hurricane Ida

(WTNH) – Some Eversource crews are back home on Thursday after spending the last two weeks restoring power in Louisiana.

Forty crews and more than 100 support staff from Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire returned to Eversource headquarters in Berlin. They left for Louisiana late last month.

Crews work 16 hour days to help the million-plus people who lost power in Hurricane Ida.

“Every pole was destroyed. There was just poles down, poles leaning, all the wires down, transformers on the ground, pieces of metal roofs on the wires, houses destroyed. Brick buildings, car washes destroyed. It was like nothing I had ever seen,” said Jason Rustic, a lineman.

“Almost every house had some sort of damage, whether it was the roof, the siding, we saw houses on the first day, the entire side of the house was gone. You could see their attic, parts all over the ground,” said Jeremy Lambert, a lineman.

It’s going to take months to restore power to everyone.

