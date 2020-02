FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) -- Another bout in the battle for control of the estate of Fotis Dulos. It's been nearly two weeks since the Farmington man accused of brutally killing his missing wife, Jennifer Dulos, killed himself. Since then, his family and defense attorneys have been fighting over who settles Dulos' affairs. A hearing was held in probate court Tuesday.

Dulos left no Will, though the probate court judge has asked for a thorough search of his house in case there is one. Whoever ends up representing his estate will not only have a say in how Dulos's business affairs are settled and where any leftover money and property will go, but they'll also have a say in pushing the criminal case forward.