BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Eversource customers can expect to see a decrease in their energy bills over the summer, according to a release from Eversource Energy.

Customers will see the prices lower on July 1 during the company’s next adjustment to the standard service rate. Twice a year, energy supply prices for Eversource electric customers change on January 1 and July 1. Eversource only charges customers the cost the company pays for the generators producing the power, according to company officials.

Eversource officials said energy supply prices reached historically high costs in 2022 due to the onset of the war in Ukraine and additional global pressures. Energy supply markets are now seeing a downward trend and Eversource Energy will file new electricity supply prices from its power supplies with the Power Utilities Regulatory Authority in Connecticut.

Former UConn student sentenced for 2020 murder, kidnapping

Eversource will file the new rates in mid-May and the decreased rates will be announced at that time.

“We’re pleased to be able to let our customers know that relief is coming following historically high supply prices over the past year,” said James Daly, vice president of Eversource Energy Supply. “As we finalize the next purchase of the power supply for customers who are signed up for our Standard Service rate, we also recognize that any potential decrease from historic highs will still mean high costs for our customers and urge anyone who may be struggling with their bill to reach out so that we can work together to find the best assistance program or payment plan to help in their individual case.”

According to Eversource officials, even though energy prices will drop over the summer they are expected higher supply costs during the upcoming winter months.

“Now is also the time for customers to think about their energy spending not just for this summer, but the fall and winter to come,” said Penni Conner, executive vice president of Eversource Customer Experience and Energy Strategy. “We’re working one-on-one with our customers every day while also holding in-person events and webinars to assist customers with their bills and provide them resources and insights for savings. We want these important conversations to continue in the months ahead of the next heating season, which we expect to be similar to the most recent one when it comes to high energy supply costs and encourage our customers to continue engaging with us across these multi-channel opportunities.”