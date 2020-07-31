Eversource responds to numerous complaints of energy bill price hike

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource has responded to numerous customers’ concerns across Connecticut about a sudden price hike in their energy bills.

Eversource has cited several factors that they say have contributed to the rate increases.

Eversource claims the prices went up due to the hotter summer weather; they said June 2020 was 13 degrees hotter than June 2019.

They also mention that more people are staying inside using energy during the pandemic, and have seen a 26% increase in energy use in June 2020 from last year.

Eversource says the price hike is also affected by a state-mandated energy subsidy that passed in 2017 and went into effect this month to support the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant’s operations.

At this time, Eversource says they have worked with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to create a financial assistance plan to help customers pay their electric bills, including no-fee, no-interest plans.

For more information from Eversource, call 800-286-2000 or log on to Eversource.com.