BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Around 300 tree crew workers from all over the region plan to arrive at Lake Compounce Monday morning to use the park as a home base for restoring power to Connecticut residents.

This comes, following the damage Tropical Storm Isaias caused statewide just six days ago.

Crews from Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire are all making the journey to Bristol.

The crews are expected to arrive around 6 a.m. Monday.