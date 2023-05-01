EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see a helicopter in East Windsor or Guilford today?

Eversource conducted its annual tree cleanup along higher voltage powerlines on Monday, a process that is planned a year in advance.

The company said that it uses the helicopter to save time and money. It also makes it easier for crews to get into harder-to-reach areas around the 115,000-volt transmission lines.

“Trees can cause problems along the right-of-way,” said Sean Redding, the manager of vegetation management for Eversource. “They don’t even have to touch the powerlines to cause an outage because of the high voltage.”

The crews also keep an eye out for potentially hazardous trees that could cause outages.